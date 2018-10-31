LB James Nachtigal and 'D' preparing for test against Air Forces’ 'O'
When James Nachtigal first arrived on campus, it was via the USMAPS, and that was the beginning of the 6-foot-0, 245 pound linebacker’s rite-to-passage that has now lead him to starting last year a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news