News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-03 07:36:50 -0600') }} football Edit

LB Kairo Reid now holds an offer from the Army Black Knights

Free GBK Trial Subscription until August 10th
Free GBK Trial Subscription until August 10th
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
California product and LB Kairo Reid picks up his first offer and it comes from Army West Point
California product and LB Kairo Reid picks up his first offer and it comes from Army West Point

There is probably nothing more exciting for high school prospect than when they receive their first college offer. It clearly is an embellishing moment to at least know that someone recognizing the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}