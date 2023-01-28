LB Madden Locke talks commitment to the Army Black Knights
Linebacker prospect Madden Locke’s name is synonymous with hard-hitting, and of course the Army faithful are hoping that the 6-foot-1, 210-pounder will continue the linebacker tradition that has become the norm under former DC Jay Bateman and current DC Nate Woody.
That tradition also comes with players coming out of high school that don’t have tons of offers and perhaps zero stars on their Rivals profile.
But what is notable is the potential that the Black Knights’ coaching staff sees in such players, who are generally coached up and make huge impact wearing the Black & Gold.
‘Yes I have committed,” Locke told GBK, who also has offers from Lock Haven, Villanova, Stony Brook, and Albany, as well as Army.
It was back on November 19th that the product of Bloomsburg Area High School in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania made his initial visit to West Point to receive an unclose and personal taste of the academy and Army football. But it didn’t start there.
“It was the senior day game against UConn and Coach (Jeff) Monken actually pulled me into his office on my game day visit and offered me then,” explained the linebacker.
“But basically Coach (Blake) Powers came to the school and talked really in detail about West Point, about the football aspect, military aspect, and education aspect and I just knew that it was the right decision. Right when I got home I told my parents and they agreed and I let Coach (Mike) Viti and Powers know right away.”
“Coach Viti and Powers helped through the whole process and they have been good people to go to if I ever had a question,” explained Locke. “I got offered November 19th and I officially committed January 19th after a meeting with Coach Powers at my school and I told Coach Powers and Viti right away.”
The Fit
Locke made it crystal clear that he feels that his style of play is an ideal fit for Woody’s defense.
“We ran a 3-4/4-3 defense this year and I felt really comfortable playing there, so I think I’ll be comfortable already coming in playing in that concept,” Locke shared, as he also embellishes what the academy represents as an institution.
“But knowing they’re one of the top academic and leadership schools I think will help me as a man in the future and make me a more responsible person.”
“The leading factors (college decision) were the high level of football, high academics, and coming out as an officer is just great.”
Like most prospects, being able to watch the most notable college football rivalry is one thing, but knowing that you will eventually be part of it yourself is icing on the cake.
“Yes I watched the Army-Navy game and just the atmosphere at home games is great and it looks like every player out there just wants it and I love that as a teammate … it motivates me to keep pushing,” declared Locke, whose first stop will be the USMAPS.
Locke’s linebacking attributes is that he can cover sideline to sideline and the physicality of his play.
During his 2022 senior season, he had 147 tackles, 17 tfls, 2 interceptions, 2 FF, 2 fumble recoveries.
