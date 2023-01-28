Linebacker prospect Madden Locke’s name is synonymous with hard-hitting, and of course the Army faithful are hoping that the 6-foot-1, 210-pounder will continue the linebacker tradition that has become the norm under former DC Jay Bateman and current DC Nate Woody. That tradition also comes with players coming out of high school that don’t have tons of offers and perhaps zero stars on their Rivals profile. But what is notable is the potential that the Black Knights’ coaching staff sees in such players, who are generally coached up and make huge impact wearing the Black & Gold.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HQksmIzM5O3MgVG9wIDEwIExpbmViYWNrZXJzIER1cmluZyBUaGUg SmVmZiBNb25rZW4gRXJhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9n b2JsYWNra25pZ2h0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR29CbGFja0tu aWdodHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9Bcm15Rm9vdGJhbGw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNBcm15Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHM8L2E+ IDxicj48YnI+Q2xpY2sgSGVyZSDinqHvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzhjWmlhMndwc24iPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby84Y1ppYTJ3cHNuPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS2pzMmpReTA2TiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0tqczJqUXkwNk48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgI0dvQmxhY2tLbmlnaHRz IChAZ29ibGFja2tuaWdodHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vZ29ibGFja2tuaWdodHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDc0NTQ0MTMzMzI4MDc2ODA/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

‘Yes I have committed,” Locke told GBK, who also has offers from Lock Haven, Villanova, Stony Brook, and Albany, as well as Army. It was back on November 19th that the product of Bloomsburg Area High School in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania made his initial visit to West Point to receive an unclose and personal taste of the academy and Army football. But it didn’t start there. “It was the senior day game against UConn and Coach (Jeff) Monken actually pulled me into his office on my game day visit and offered me then,” explained the linebacker. “But basically Coach (Blake) Powers came to the school and talked really in detail about West Point, about the football aspect, military aspect, and education aspect and I just knew that it was the right decision. Right when I got home I told my parents and they agreed and I let Coach (Mike) Viti and Powers know right away.” “Coach Viti and Powers helped through the whole process and they have been good people to go to if I ever had a question,” explained Locke. “I got offered November 19th and I officially committed January 19th after a meeting with Coach Powers at my school and I told Coach Powers and Viti right away.”

The Fit