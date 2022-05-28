LB prospect Brayshawn Littlejohn discusses Army Black Knights’ offer
Middle linebacker prospect Brayshawn Littlejohn holds several offers which include Army, Air Force, Lehigh University, Gardner Webb, Georgia Southern, and several other smaller colleges.It was on T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news