LB Sam Smith surprised by offer from Army West Point
Linebacker prospect Sam Smith holds two offers, one from Navy and the most recent has come from Army.GoBlackKnights.com caught up with the product of Avon (CT) Avon Old Farms High School to discuss...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news