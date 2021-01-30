GoBlackKnights - FREE: LB Shepherd Bowling wins state championship and commits to Army

Katy took down Cedar Hill High School, 51-14, as they let it all hang out at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Early Saturday afternoon, he and his teammates at Katy High School in Katy, Texas won the 6A State Championship, which was their 9th title in the history of the school.

Looking back just two weeks ago and it’s easy to say that weekends don’t come any bigger for linebacker prospect, Shepherd Bowling experienced.

@Katyfootball just keeps on winning 👀 The Katy Tigers showed NO mercy in their 51-14 victory to secure the 6A Division II State Championship! #TXHSFB | @uiltexas | #UILonFSSW | #UILState pic.twitter.com/cK1vQLPVLF

“We really just had a great week of preparation and focus beforehand, along with playing within the coaches game-plan to the point where we felt comfortable in everything we did and just went and balled out like we know we can,” Bowling told GoBlackKnights.com following the contest. “I feel like I could’ve played better honestly {laughing}. The third quarter I had some hiccups, but my teammates had my back and got back focused.”

“And being a 6A State Champion is everything that we grew up as a kid striving for it is amazing,” added the linebacker.

Couple that with committing that Saturday evening (albeit he officially and publicly announced it today - 1/30) to the Army Black Knights, theoretically the 6-foo-0, 211 pound outside linebacker was saying goodbye to high school football and hello to college football and more specifically, hello to Army West Point.

'I got on a group FaceTime with Head Coach (Jeff) Monken, Coach (Mike) Viti, and Coach (John) Loose,” Bowling said of this evening’s official commitment pledge to the Black Knights’ staff. " It wasn't long, I had just told them I was committed and they were all very congratulatory and excited for me."

So what factor into Bowling’s college decision?

“I just am a huge competitor and the FBS factor along with playing in front of 30k every week at Michie Stadium, plus the great coaching staff and facilities along with being able to have a guaranteed job right out of college with a well paying salary is a great opportunity,” declared Bowling.