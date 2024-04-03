WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point Football Head Coach Jeff Monken has announced the addition of Leah Eberts, Director of Football Operations to the support staff.

Eberts joins Army after spending the 2023 season as the Assistant Athletic Director for Football Operations at Fordham University in the Bronx.

There she was responsible for the organization of all logistical aspects of the Fordham football team, including executing team travel, managing the budget, and planning all recruiting events. She also served as the primary liaison between the football program and all departments within the athletic department.

Before Fordham, she spent the 2022 season at her alma matter, Kent State as a Football Operations Graduate Assistant.

Eberts graduated from Kent State in December of 2021 and later received her master's in sport administration in May of 2023.

She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa. and currently resides in White Plains, N.Y.