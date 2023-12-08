It’s “The Game” … it’s America’s Game and it happens on tomorrow (12/9) as college football’s stand-alone and only game that Saturday.

Of course, GoBlackKnights.com continues to bring you the most comprehensive pre-game coverage over the past two weeks and now we are just 24-hours away from the kickoff that will take place at 3pm EST in Foxborough (MA) at Gillette Stadium.

This nationally telecast game will have two of the best … which is CBS play-by-play announcer, Brad Nessler and analyst, Gary Danielson. And if by chance you aren’t in front of the TV, turn on National Radio (Westwood One), where John Sadak and Ross Tucker, will handle the play-by-play and analysis, respectively. Also, Sideline reporter Tina Cervasio will join Sadak and Tucker.

It should be noted that Tina Cervasio was a guest on one our GBK Podcast with Joe Iacono, which aired on 12/7

