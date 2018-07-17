



Although the college football recruiting Dead Period (opens July 25th) is still officially in place, there is still tons of recruiting activity taking place.

This is includes preparing several key prospects to make their way to the West Point campus later this month for the “Knight on the Hudson” event, which will also be followed by the one-day Army football camp.

Then of course, prospects are still being evaluated, and with several new offers rolling out.

One such newbie (offer) for the Black Knights is 6-foot-1, 220 pound linebacker Jay Tuinei out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“They've been recruiting me for a couple months and I received it today,” the linebacker told GoBlackKnights.com in a conversation yesterday.

According to Tuinei, his recruiting is being handled by Coach Mike Krysl.

“At Army they liked my character off the field and the way I played the game on the field ... then he extended the offer,” he shared. "My interest in Army is very high."