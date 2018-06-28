Linebacker Tanner Addams joins the 2019 recruiting class
Linebacker Tanner Addams was on his unofficial back in April and following his time on campus, the 6-foot-2, 218 pounder told GoBlackKnights.com that he was very high on Army West Point.Fast forwar...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news