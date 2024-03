At the academy, Spring Break is in full effect, as the plebe departs for their downtime that started on 3/24, while the upper classes jump-started their break on 3/21.

This also means that the Army Black Knights football program is on sabbatical as well.

So with that, let’s take a look at a few pre-spring break GBK updates and commentary as we prepare ourselves for the return of the team and the close out of spring training camp.