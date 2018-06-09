Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-09 09:14:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Maryland defensive back Michael Mack discusses his recruiting & Army offer

Imwvftuv1bsmgpqosznt
DE Michael Mack excited to have picked up an offer from the Army Black Knights
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Cornerback Michael Mack out of Potomac (MD) by the way of Bullis School, is one of a ton of prospects who have been or will be visiting the Army West Point campus over a two-week period.Here are so...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}