{{ timeAgo('2018-12-04 06:45:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Maryland product and DT Billy Wooden commits to Army West Point

Army defensive line coach Chad Wilt with newest Army commit, DT Billy Wooden
GoBlackKnights.com
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

From a recruiting perspective, last week was a busy one for defensive tackle prospect Billy Wooden.The 6-foot-3, 275 pounder out of Towson (MD) Calvert Hall High School added an offer from Air Forc...

