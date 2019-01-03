GoBlackKnights.com

PHILADELPHIA (Press Release) - The Maxwell Football Club today announced that Army West Point's Jeff Monken has been selected as the 2018 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award winner.

In his fifth year with the Black Knights, Monken led the team to an 11-2 record, punctuated by a 70-14 throttling of Houston in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl that tied an FBS record for points in a bowl game.

Monken has successfully resurrected a program that had finished below .500 in 16 of the 17 seasons before he arrived in 2014. His Black Knights won their final nine games, with their lone loss after the opener coming by just 7 points in overtime at Oklahoma, which captured the Big 12 championship and earned a College Football Playoff berth.

This past fall West Point was marked by a series of firsts, while a bridge was built to the post-World War II glory days when legendary coach Earl "Red" Blaik led Army to national prominence. Under Monken in 2018, the Cadets:

- Cracked the Top 25 for the first time in 22 years.

- Won 11 games in a season for the first time in program history.

- Won at least 10 games in consecutive years for the first time in school history.

- Defeated Navy for a third-straight year for the first time in almost a quarter-century.

- Captured the Commander In Chief's Trophy in back-to-back years for the first time ever.

- Strung together their longest win streak since 1996.