Trailing by one point, Army freshman Josh Scovens was fouled with one second left in overtime on an attempted three-pointer to give an opportunity to win the game from the line. The freshman clutched up and made all three, to give the Black Knights a 69-67 win.

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point men's basketball team (8-17, 4-8 PL) was victorious in the annual Star Series matchup presented by USAA over the Navy Midshipman (8-15, 4-8 PL), 69-67 in an overtime thriller at Christl Arena on Saturday afternoon, Army's first Star Series win since 2020, also snapping a four-game losing streak to the Midshipman since last defeating them January 22, 2022.

How It Happened

In the first half, Navy got out to an early eight-point lead following a made jumper by Austin Benigni. With under ten minutes to play in the half, Army freshman Ryan Curry banged two consecutive threes to cut into the Midshipman lead, 24-21. Down the stretch of the half, Abe Johnson scored six straight points for Army and went into the locker room trailing by one point, 31-30.

In the second half, Army used an 8-0 run which was highlighted by an Isaiah Caldwell dunk for Army to take its biggest lead of the game to that point, 41-37. Halfway through the half, Scovens connected from three-point territory to put the Black Knights up seven, 48-41. Several minutes later, sophomore Jaden Ellis connected on a three of his own to put Army up nine, with 6:36 to go in the game, 54-45.

From that point on, Navy rallied and went on a 9-2 run with all nine points scored by Benigni and Donovan Draper to pull within two points, 56-54 with 1:22 to go in the game. During this stretch run, Army's last made field goal came at the 3:44 mark on an Abe Johnson layup as the Mids continued to fight away.

With four seconds to go, Navy's Mitch Fischer was fouled and knocked down both free throws to tie things up at 56 a piece force overtime following a missed three-point attempt by Ryan Curry.

In overtime, Army and Navy battled back and forth as Army clung to a two-point lead, 63-61 lead after a TJ Small made free throw. In the final minute, Navy took the lead, 67-66 on two made foul shots by Mac MacDonald with only two seconds to remain. With a second left, Scovens hoisted a desperation three-point attempt but was fouled, giving Army an opportunity to win the game. At the line, the freshman was money, sinking all three to give Head Coach Kevin Kuwik his first win over its service academy rivals.

Inside the Box

• With today's overtime game, four of the last nine games have gone to overtime between the two schools.

• Scovens, 16 points and Johnson, 14 points were the high-point men for Army. Johnson had a double-double, also grabbing 11 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the year.

• Army shot 7-17 from three-point (41.2%), with two makes each by Scovens and Curry.

• Jaden Ellis played a key role off the bench, scoring eight points in 20 minutes of action.

• This was the 101st season in which Army and Navy were facing each other.

• Navy still leads the all-time series, 85-56.

Up Next

The Black Knights will host Boston University on Wednesday, February 14 at 6pm at Christl Arena.