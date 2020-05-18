The Spring Evaluation Period and June summer camps have been wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. Rising sophomore and junior prospects across the country were counting on those opportunities to raise their recruiting stock. Here are five receivers from the Midwest who would have benefited from the spring and summer camp circuit.

THEO GRABILL

After grabbing some early offers sophomore year from the likes of Florida Atlantic and Nevada, Grabill’s recruitment went stagnant for a stretch. He has recently started adding more offers, but they are primarily from the FCS level. Grabill played with current Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz as a sophomore, and maybe playing with a quarterback who was not as high profile hurt his stock last year. Still, all the things that drew attention for Grabill as a sophomore are still there. We measured him 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds a year ago at the Rivals Camp Series, so the size is legit. He still runs precise routes, creates consistent separation and catches everything thrown his way.

LAVAR LINDSEY

Kenwood High School in Chicago just had a pair of 2021 prospects commit to Boston College earlier this spring. That program is starting to become a popular recruiting spot for college coaches, and the underclass talent they have coming up should continue to draw attention. Kenwood brought a large group to the EdgyTim Showcase this past January, and the one who jumped off the field to me the most was Lindsey. A big, athletic receiver, Lindsey’s offer list certainly would have more than one school on it had he been on the spring and summer camp circuit.

MARQUAEL PARKS

Technically, Parks is listed as an athlete. He primarily played running back as a junior, rushing for more than 2,000 yards and scoring 36 touchdowns. Parks also caught 30 passes for over 400 yards, though, and in college is a nice fit for the slot receiver role. He was not real active on the camp circuit between his sophomore and junior seasons, though, and those position questions seem to be holding more schools up from offering Parks. Had he been able to attend a few camps and get some film playing receiver against FBS caliber defensive backs, Parks’ offer list would include more than one Power Five program.

DORIAN SINGER

Another prospect who is listed as an athlete, Singer shows potential on both sides of the football as he projects to college. On offense he is capable of doing everything needed from the receiver position, with good speed and the ability to attack the defense from multiple points on the field. Singer has a number of offers from mid-major programs, but he is having trouble breaking through with those bigger, Power Five offers. Had this been a normal off-season, Singer would have had the chance to get out of Minnesota and go test his skills against the rest of the country.

DALEN STOVALL