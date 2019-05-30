WEST POINT, N.Y. – The U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams officially announced Mike Buddie as the academy’s athletic director to lead West Point’s intercollegiate athletic department.

“Mike has a proven track record in leading organizations and developing teams,” said Williams. “He exemplifies the ideals of this institution and he knows how to win in accordance with our values.”

The nation-wide search by the Army West Point Athletics Association in conjunction with Collegiate Sports Associates resulted in the selection of a director who embodies Army values to sustain a winning culture while educating, training and inspiring the next generation of Army officers.

Buddie arrives at West Point from Furman after leading the Paladins to a major resurgence on and off the field. He negotiated a multi-year partnership with Nike, produced the department’s first balanced budget and spearheaded an effort to bring the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament back to upstate South Carolina in 2017, while also landing two future tournament stops. He also secured several major financial gifts, including a trio of $1 million dollar endowments in support of the football and volleyball programs.

Under Buddie’s leadership, the Paladins won 26 Southern Conference Championships and most recently a 73rd place finish among 294 NCAA Division I qualifying schools in Learfield Sports’ Director’s Cup competitions in 2018.

“We’ll truly miss Mike and all that he brought to Furman, but we’re excited for him as he pursues this new opportunity at the U.S. Military Academy,” said Furman President Elizabeth Davis. “Mike has done a tremendous job during his time here, and our athletics department has flourished under his leadership -- we wish him well and are certain that West Point will be happy with its decision to add him to the team.”

Prior to Furman, Buddie spent a decade at Wake Forest where he oversaw a number of different areas with the Demon Deacons, serving as the sport administrator for baseball, women’s soccer, and men’s golf squads while also working with the football and men’s basketball programs. He cultivated relationships with donors for major gift opportunities and oversaw construction, event management, multi-media, and auxiliary revenue units. In addition, he was involved with contracts, conference issues, NCAA legislation, and capital projects.

“I am thrilled and humbled to be joining the West Point community. To be surrounded each day by so many extraordinary people, and help shape future leaders, is truly a life-changing opportunity,” said Buddie. “I am so thankful to Lt. Gen. Williams, Corky Messner and the entire search committee for placing their trust in me to lead the Black Knights into the future.”

Buddie is a 1993 graduate of Wake Forest, where he was a three-year letter winner as a pitcher for the Demon Deacons baseball team. He was drafted by the New York Yankees in the fourth round of the 1992 Major League Baseball draft. During his career, Buddie was a pitcher for the New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers from 1998 to 2002 and was a member of the Yankees’ 1998 World Series championship team. A Berea, Ohio, native, and graduate of St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Buddie and his wife, Traci, have two children, Zachary and Zoe.

Army operates a 28-sport Division I intercollegiate athletic program, highlighted by its nationally recognized football team. Under the direction of head coach Jeff Monken, the Black Knights finished 11-2 this season closing the year with a win over the Houston Cougars in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Army West Point Football Team secured the Commander in Chief’s Trophy for the second straight year in its third consecutive win over Navy.

This year Army teams won six Patriot League Championships: Men’s Cross Country (second straight year), Men’s Indoor Track and Field (first time since 2011), Men’s Lacrosse (second time), Women’s Tennis (15th time), Men’s Golf (12th time), and Baseball (second straight year). Twelve cadets were individually recognized at the national level for their competitive athletic performances in the Patriot League.

Several of our coaches were also recognized for their performances. Coach Monken won Munger Coach of the Year and Lombardi Coach of the Year Awards. Mike Smith (Track and Field), Paul Peck (Women’s Tennis), and Chad Bagley (Golf) all received Patriot League Coaches of the Year Awards. Additionally, Coach Kevin Ward (Wrestling) received the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) Coach of the Year Award. Additionally, five spring and winter teams competed at the NCAA level in the post-season: Men’s Lacrosse, Women’s Tennis, Men’s Golf, Gymnastics, and Baseball.