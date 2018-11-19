Touchdown QB Kelvin Hopkins, Jr. Courtesy of Vanessa Williamson

A Good Finish Against a Tough FCS Team

We didn’t quite know what to expect from Colgate, a team with truly impressive defensive statistics and a #6 ranking in the FCS. Were they the real deal, or had they compiled their statistics by beating up on a lot of weak sisters in the FCS. Holding any team scoreless is difficult to do, and Colgate had shutout 5 teams this season and was coming into the game with a perfect 9-0 record. Would their top ranked defense be able to handle Army’s #2 ranked rushing offense? An equally important question was whether Colgate would be able to move the ball on an equally good Black Knight defense.

Colgate won’t lose any votes in the FCS coaches poll for their performance against Army West Point, but the Black Knights didn’t lose any FBS poll votes for their performance either. It was a tough battle to the end that could have gone either way, but in the end, the Black Knights proved a bit too much for the Raiders to handle as the Army offense scored more touchdowns against the Raiders in this game than were scored against their defense in the first 9 games combined.

The Colgate offense was, at times, thwarted as much by foolish penalties as they were by a stingy Black Knight defense, but Jay Bateman’s crew allowed only 7 points from the Colgate offense despite a remarkable performance by running back James Holland who gained a net 166 yards in the game.

It was a fitting finish for the seniors who were playing their last game in MIchie Stadium, and several of them, played key roles in the successful outcome. After a plebe year that saw them lose 5 of 6 games at MIchie, this group of seniors compiled a record of 15-2 in games at Michie, topped off by their 13th straight home win this past Saturday. As is usually the case with a win, we saw a lot of Good and a little Bad, and in this game we didn’t see anything we would rate as Ugly.

The Good

A Fast Start: Fortunately, the Black Knights jumped out to a 14 point lead in the first half, because they ended up needing that margin for the win. Jay Bateman’s defense pitched a shutout in the first half. It was the fourth game this season that they’ve done that, although in this game, it was more bend not break than it was a shutdown defense as Colgate played nearly even statistically in the half. The offense scored in classic Army fashion on their first two possessions to build the lead, but then went into a slump on the next three possessions.

Strong Finish: After Colgate scored to get within 7 points, it fell on the shoulders of the offense to reverse the momentum, and they put together another long scoring drive to put the game out of reach 28-14. That didn’t leave too much cleanup work for the defense as Colgate was left without enough time to work their ground game, which was the best part of their offense.

Special Teams Play: Head coach Jeff Monken didn’t require the reliable services of the field goal unit, but they were perfect on PATs again. The kick coverage team did a good job of containing the Colgate returns holding them to an average return of 18 yards. As usual Army preferred to take free returns to the 25 on all but one kickoff, but Sandon McCoy did a good job on that one attempt with a 23 yard return to the 37 yard line. McCoy has returned a couple of kicks recently, and it looks like a good assignment for him. Mike Reynolds had one punt return for 12 yards and the punt coverage team got Colgate to kick one punt just 6 yards. All in all, the special teams executed their jobs well in the game.

The Bad

Third Quarter Letdown: As has been the case in a few games, in which Army had a lead at the half, the Black Knight offense. came out flat in the third quarter. Colgate held Army’s offense to 14 yards and 5 plays on the opening drive of the half, forcing Monken to send out the punt team. The defense allowed Colgate to reach as far as the Army 29, before stopping them on 4th and long. Then on Army’s second possession, Colgate forced a fumble that the Raiders turned into a scoop and score to put their first points on the board. The offense started a long drive at the end of the third quarter, but Colgate still outscored Army West Point 7-0 in the third period.

Too Many Rushing Yards Allowed: The strength of Colgate’s offense this season has been their rushing game, but the Black Knights came into the game with the 6th best rushing defense in the FBS, and it didn’t appear anywhere near that good against the Colgate running game. James Holland exploited large gaps in the Black Knight defense to rush for a net 166 yards and a 9.2 average per carry, and the Colgate offense average 6.7 yards per rushing attempt. The Block in the Back: For the most part Army’s penalties in this game were not all that bad, but the exception was the block in the back penalty by offensive lineman JB Hunter which turned a long first down run by slotback Kell Walker into a first and 18 situation that eventually stalled Army’s final possession of the first half. The defender who was blocked was no threat to Walker on the play, and the penalty fell into the category we identify as dumb.

Senior Day Performances

In honor of Senior Day, we’re giving special recognition to the performances of all the seniors in this game. Senior Starters - Darnell Woolfolk (40th career game and 17th start) played 36 snaps with 23 carries for 89 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns, bringing his career total to 36. - Calen Holt (47th career game and 5th start) played 20 snaps with no carries - Jordan Asberry (47th career game and 19th start) played 63 snaps - 1 carry for 16 yards and 1 reception for 17 yards - Austin Schuffert (22d career game and 11th start) played 63 snaps - Bryce Holland (44th career game and 37th start) played 65 snaps earned best PFF rating on offense with a 3.3 - Jeff Panara (13th career game and first start) played 10 snaps - Raymond Wright (41st career game and 19th start) had 34 snaps and 1 tackle - Cordarrell Davis (21st career game and first start) had 4 snaps - no stats - Wunmi Oyetuga (29th career game and 21st start) had 27 snaps and 3 tackles - Chandler Ramirez (29th career game and 11th start) played 37 snaps with 3 tackles - Kenneth Brinson (49th game and 40th start) had 47 snaps with 2 tackles - James Nachtigal (47th career game and 21st start) played 47 snaps and had a team best 11 tackles - Mike Reynolds (32d career game and 10th start) played 3 snaps on defense and returned 1 punt for 12 yards - James Gibson (44th game and 26th start) played 47 snaps and had 3 tackles Special Teams - John Abercrombie (9th career game) was 4-4 on PATs - Nick Schrage (31st career game) had 2 punts 42 and 33 yards Reserves - Zach Saum (25 career games) played 1 snap - Quinten Parker (43 career games) played 33 snaps - Andy Davidson (49 career games with 12 starts) played 10 snaps and had 5 carries for 23 yards - Jalen Sharp (20 career games with 2 starts) had 1 defensive snap and 1 tackle - Max Regan (47 career games with 10 starts ) had 8 snaps and made a touchdown saving pass breakup GoBlackKnights.com will have a special addition forthcoming to recognize the senior class. Next up NAVY The good news for Navy is that they will have one last opportunity to beat a ranked team. More to come on that.