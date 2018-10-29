Bowl Bound Once Again

We expected this would be a hard-fought, competitive game, and that’s what it turned out to be. We said that Eastern Michigan was a far better team than their 4-4 record might suggest, with 3 of those losses by just 3 points, including two in overtime. They had beaten Purdue in Lafayette and lost by only 7 to a good Buffalo team, and perhaps even more important, they had played well against the Black Knights’ triple option last year at West Point and were hoping to turn the tables this year. Army West Point was coming off a tough battle with a lesser MAC conference opponent, Miami (OH), the previous week. A home game in which they were outplayed in the 4th quarter, and the Black Knights were playing their 4th road game in 6 weeks. The stage was set for a letdown that never materialized. The Eagles’ defenders were well prepared for the triple option and they became particularly stingy when the Black Knights offense reached the Red Zone. But, the Army defense came to Ypsilanti even better prepared, and they didn’t allow EMU a single first down in the first half. That opening half turned into more of a defensive battle than most people anticipated. Had the Eagles not shot themselves in the feet with 4 penalties on the final drive, they could have gone to the locker room down by only 9 points. Both offenses found some traction in the second half, and for a time, some Army fans were concerned that this game might be a repeat of the Miami game the previous week, when Army West Point found themselves badly outplayed in the final quarter. But Army had a couple of key players in this week’s lineup who were missing in action the previous week, and both of them played decisive roles in securing the big win on the road that earned the team bowl bowl eligibility for the third straight year. As is usually the case in a win like this, we saw lots of Good things and a few Bad things. There were even things that we thought were Ugly, but it was Eastern Michigan that let the game get ugly when they committed 4 poor discipline penalties to set up Army’s first touchdown of the game.

The Good

Return of the Passing Game: One of the problems we noted in last weeks game was the absence of a passing threat when Miami focused on the run. With Kelvin Hopkins back in the lineup at quarterback, that was no longer a problem, and Hopkins showed how much difference an efficient passing game can make in complementing the running game. Whenever Eastern Michigan overplayed the run, offensive coordinator Brent Davis would call on Hopkins to open the game up with a key pass. The 2 yard toss to Kell Walker for Army’s was a prime example, but certainly not the only one. The entire Eagle defense was stacked at the line of scrimmage expecting Darnell Woolfolk or Hopkins to run the ball, and Walker was all alone in the end zone for the easy reception. Jordan Asberry’s 26 yard touchdown reception in the third quarter was another example of Davis making EMU pay for overplaying the run. First Half Defense: The defense played superbly most of the game, but the first half performance was close to perfection as the Black Knights did not allow a single first down and held the Eagles to a net total of 18 yards and 10 plays (not counting their 3 punts). The game totals were not quite as impressive, but nearly so. The defense held EMU to 34 yards rushing (a season low), and 235 total yards, which was second only to San Jose State for lowest yards by an opponent this season. The Black Knights currently rank 11th in Rushing Defense and 28th in Total Defense despite having played two of the top 25 offenses in the NCAA and 5 teams ranked in the upper half of the NCAA in Total Offense. No Turnovers by the Offense Again: This has become a hallmark of the offense since the fumbling debacle in the Duke game. Army has not turned the ball over in the last three games and currently ranks second in the NCAA in turnovers lost with 5. Two of those five turnovers have been interceptions, and the only fumble the offense has lost since the Duke game was against Oklahoma. The Black Knights had a +1 turnover margin in the game, and currently rank 31st in the NCAA in Turnover Margin.

MLB James Nachtigal on the sack Courtesy: Steve King Studios



The Forced Fumble: As defensive coordinator Jay Bateman told us in his post game interview with GoBlackKnights.com, “(James) Nachtigal’s strip was a huge play.” The turnover reversed the momentum that EMU had built at the start of the third quarter, scoring14 unanswered points to start the second half. The Black Knights scored on a long drive and them again on the turnover to take control of the give Give equal credit to Chandler Ramirez who quickly covered up the loose ball to complete the turnover. We’re always pleased when the first man on the scene takes control of the football rather than trying to do something more heroic. Place Kick Perfection: John Abercrombie proved to be “Mr Reliable” again in this game as he converted all 4 of his extra point attempts and was 3-3 on field goals. Admittedly, none of those kicks was a test of his leg strength, but they were all straight through the uprights. As Abercrombie noted in his GBK interview, we should give equal credit to his holder, Zack Potter, and his snapper, Kyle O’Connor who get the ball to the right place for the kick.

The Bad

Settling for Three Field Goals on the First Three Possessions: It’s hard to complain when your team scores a perfect 6 times in 6 trips to the Red Zone, but frankly, we were a bit disappointed when the Black Knights had to settle for 3 field goals on the first three trips. On their first possession, Army had the ball First and Goal on the EMU 8 yard line and failed to score in 3 running plays. On the second possession, Army had another First and Goal on the EMU 8 and Darnell Woolfolk was stopped for a loss when he tried to bounce outside after running into a pile at the line of scrimmage. Brent Davis opted to attempt a short pass on third down, but an EMU defender broke through to hurry Hopkins into throwing his only official incompletion of the game. On the third possession, Army’s drive was halted at the EMU 10 yard line after 3 running plays gained just 7 yards from the 17. HC Jeff Monken wisely opted to put Army up two scores by going for the third field goal, and Abercrombie drilled it to give the Black Knights a 9 point lead. The failure to score a touchdown in three trips to the Red Zone was uncharacteristic of the offense and kept EMU in the game longer than they should have been. Two Anemic Punts: We considered placing this in the Ugly category, but even a short punt is better than no punt at all and certainly better than having one blocked; so we’ll cut Nick Schrage some slack, and just note that his two punting attempts were far below his season average. Monken calls on Schrage when he needs a long punt, and the results were disappointing in this game. The snap on the first punt was a little high, and Schrage bobbled it before getting off a 14 yard punt. In his post game comments, Jeff Monken commented that the bobble was a bad play but then getting the punt off was a good play by Schrage. We don’t know what happened on the second punt, but that one traveled only 26 yards, and both punts were far below Schrage’s season average of 49 yards. EMU’s Second TD: On the first 2 plays of EMU’s second possession in the second half, the defense held Wiegers to no gain; but on third and 10, Blake Banham blew right past plebe DB Julian McDuffie for a 58 yard touchdown pass. With all the depth in the defensive backfield, we don’t know why the freshman, McDuffie was in that position, but he received a rude introduction to D1 level football. It was the biggest breakdown of defense all day, accounting for nearly 1/4 of EMU’s total offense.

Notable Performances

Kicker John Abercrombie had three field goals on the day Courtesy: Steve King Studios

Kelvin Hopkins had a career day passing the ball with 7 completions in 8 attempts for 2 touchdowns and no interceptions to earn a whopping 302.2 efficiency rating. He also led the Black Knights in rushing with 105 yards in 24 carries. Darnell Woolfolk and Andy Davidson combined for 134 yards rushing. Malik Hancock gets our nod for the best run of the day on his 29 yard reverse. It was Hancocks second career rushing attempt and the longest run of his career. He had a bevy of blockers leading him, but it was a nifty play call in the third and long situation. He had the best average yardage for the game and led the slotbacks in rushing. Cole Christiansen was the leading tackler for the Black Knights with 6 including his first career Sack. James Gibson made a big return from injured status with 5 tackles including a big TFL on a pass to the flat in the second half. Elijah Riley contributed 5 tackles including one that was a candidate for the season highlights if he hadn’t been called for unnecessary roughness. The commentators were not convinced that it should have been a penalty, and we won’t disagree with that opinion. It would have been a big hit on WWF or in the hand to hand combat pit at Ranger school. John Abercrombie kicked a career high 3 field goals, and became the first Army kicker with that many FGs in the Monken era.

Big Challenges Left To Face

With a bowl bid virtually guaranteed, the Black Knights can focus on their next major objective which is to keep the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy at West Point. That challenge will come next week, when Army hosts Air Force in round 2 of the competition. Air Force won round 1; so Navy is already eliminated, and Army can insure that the trophy remains at West Point with a win next week.

Throughout the coming week, GoBlackKnights.com will be offering previews of things to watch for in that upcoming encounter.