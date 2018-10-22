Army fullback Darnell Woolfolk Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports



If you don’t believe in moral victories, you probably won’t believe in ugly wins either. On the other hand if you are one of those who thinks a win is a win and a loss is a loss, you probably don’t get much out of reading articles like this that talk about how well or how poorly the game was played rather than focusing only on the final score. In our analysis of the Oklahoma game, we said that if there was such a thing as a moral victory, that game would be one of them, and we feel pretty much the same about this game’s potential to be labeled as an ugly win. Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Army teams have built a solid reputation for winning in the fourth quarter by being tougher and wearing down opponents with a grinding, nearly unstoppable running game. That running game was missing in the entire fourth quarter against Miami, and for only the second time this season, the Black Knights were outscored in the final 15 minutes. The first time that happened this season was in the Duke game when the Blue Devils outscored Army 10-0 in the final quarter; so the 14-0 comeback by Miami was the worst 4th quarter performance by the Black Knights all season. Army entered the final quarter with a commanding 14 point lead and nearly allowed the Redhawks to snatch victory from the jaws of what appeared to be virtually certain defeat.

A former teammate of Monken’s at Milliken, Chuck Martin, was the head coach of the Miami team across the field; and on this day it was Martin who acted more like the riverboat gambler than Monken, who has built a reputation of going for broke. Army West Point leads the NCAA in 4th down attempts and successful 4th down conversions, but in this game it was Miami that went for the conversion on 9 fourth downs and succeeded in 7 of those attempts. In all fairness, 6 of the attempts came in the fourth quarter, when the Redhawks had nothing to lose by trying for the first down, but Martin didn’t just go for it on fourth and short. Miami converted on 4th and 9, and 4th and 5 in the fourth quarter and attempted to convert on a 4th and 6 when he could have gone for a fairly easy field goal. Meanwhile, the Black Knights, who pride themselves on being able to control the clock and move the chains couldn’t muster up a single first down in the fourth quarter and controlled the ball only 4 minutes and 15 seconds of the final 15 minutes. It was the passing game of Miami that controlled the clock rather than the running game of Army West Point, as Miami ran 24 plays to Army’s 6. Fortunately for Army West Point, the offense reappeared in the second overtime to score a touchdown and the defense came up big on the attempted 2 point conversion by Miami to secure the win. The win was Army’s 10th straight at home, the longest home winning streak since Army won 14 in a row between 1984 and 1986. It was Jeff Monken’s 29th win as head coach of the Black Knights and gave him a winning record at Army West Point with 29 wins against 28 losses. As is usually the case we saw some Good things, some Bad things, and in this game, as one of our readers surmised, we noted a few Ugly things as well.

The Good

No Turnovers: With a newcomer starting his first game at quarterback, we might have expected a few turnovers, but sophomore quarterback Cam Thomas did a great job of protecting the ball, both in his passing game and in his running game. No doubt, offensive coordinator Brent Davis attempted to simplify the offensive game plan a bit to reduce the potential of turnovers, but Thomas’s execution was nearly flawless. He attempted only two passes, which reduced the potential for an interception, but his receivers were covered on both attempts and he didn’t throw the ball where it was likely to be intercepted. A few of his pitches weren’t exactly pitch perfect, but they were all very catchable, and the only fumble of the game was when Kell Walker lost control of the ball after he was hit. Jordan Asberry alertly pounced on that fumble before Miami could recover it for a turnover.

A Better Start: For only the second time all season, Army West Point scored first and jumped out to an early lead. The Army defense got a three-and-out on Miami’s first possession of the game, and Cam Thomas led the offense on long successful scoring drives the first two times they had the ball. Stopping the Two point Conversion: Despite the meltdown in the fourth quarter, when faced with the do or die challenge of stopping the Miami two point conversion attempt, the Black Knight defense came through. It started with a heavy rush that forced Ragland to throw the ball up for grabs, and it ended with a game saving tackle at the two yard line by cornerbacks Elijah Riley and Jahvari Bourdeau.

The Bad

Failure to Score on the Final Drive of the First Half: After well executed long scoring drives on their first two possessions, the Black Knight offense launched another long drive starting at their own 25 with 7:40 left in the second quarter and they drove the ball all the way down to the Miami 5 yard line where they had first and goal with about a minute left on the clock. Darnell Woolfolk gained 2 yards to the 3, and Thomas was stopped for no gain on the next play to bring up a third and goal at the 3. Woolfolk came up a half yard short of the touchdown on third down leaving just a half yard left to put Army up 21-7 at the half. This may have been one of those times when Brent Davis tried to simplify things by calling for Woolfolk to carry the ball in on fourth down, but Brad Koenig read the play correctly, and no one on the offensive line picked him up; so Koenig met Woolfolk at the 1 yard line and stopped him from crossing the goal line. Failing to score on that play sent Miami into the locker room down just 7 points instead of 14 and raised their hopes of pulling out a win. No Real Passing Threat: We’ve noted in recent articles the importance of having Kelvin Hopkins passing threat to keep opponent defenses from overplaying the run. Thomas came into the game with no passing attempts in his limited experience at quarterback, and he finished the game without a completion. His passes were fairly well thrown, but clearly, he did not bring the same passing threat to the game that Hopkins does. That allowed Miami to focus more on the running game, and they did a good job of slowing Army’s running attack in the third quarter and stopping it altogether in the fourth quarter. Allowing too many 4th Down Conversions: Fourth down conversions are usually less of a threat from a passing team than they are from a dominant rushing team, which is why the service academies rank among the top teams in 4th down conversions. Most of those SA conversions come on 4th and short situations, but Miami went for the conversion on every 4th down situation in the final quarter, six times to be exact, and converted on 5 of those attempts. The first conversion attempt of the fourth quarter was only a little gutsy, as the Redhawk QB snuck it less than a yard for a first down on their own 27. The second was even more conventional when Miami converted on 4th and 2 at the Army 31. On the third attempt, the Miami head coach eschewed a field goal attempt to go for the first down on 4th and 6 at the Army 23. That was the only attempt that failed in that 4th quarter as the Black Knight defense flushed Gus Ragland from the pocket and stopped him after a 1 yard gain. The fourth attempt came on the next Miami drive. After the defense held Miami to 1 yard in 3 plays at the Army 15, setting up a 4th and 9, Ragland found an open receiver for a 12 yard gain to keep the drive alive, and Miami scored on the next play. Miami converted their last two 4th downs on completed passes. Facing a 4th and 3 at the Army 47, Ragland completed a 6 yard pass to move the chains, and then on 4th and goal at the Army 5, he again found a receiver open for the tying score. Commentators are fond of noting how difficult it is for opponent defenses to stop Army’s ground attack knowing that Monken will go for it on 4th and short. It was just as difficult, and perhaps even more so, for the Army defenders to stop Miami when the Redhawks had nothing to lose by going for it on fourth down six times in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, those fourth down conversions gave Miami too many lives.

The Ugly

Two Three-and-Outs in the Fourth: While we can fault the defense for failing to stop Miami’s offense in the final quarter, a much bigger concern was the total disappearance of the Black Knight offense in that final quarter. We don’t know if Monken and Davis were being overly cautious, or if Miami just figured out how to stop the running attack, but the Army offense had two opportunities to win the game, just by winning time of possession in those final 15 minutes, and they couldn’t muster a first down. If you do the math, you’ll find that Army could run a little more than 2 minutes (about 160 seconds in 4 plays) off the clock in each possession just by letting the play clock run down and taking a knee three times before punting it away on 4th down. In this game, the Black Knights had the ball twice in the fourth quarter and ran 2:04 off the clock on their first possession and 1:54 on their second possession. That gave Miami more than 11 minutes time of possession to score two touchdowns and tie the game. Normally, with a 14 point lead, and 8:27 left on the game clock we’d expect the Black Knights to control the ball long enough to prevent the opponents from scoring once, much less twice. Then after Miami scored to get within 7 and Army got the ball back with 4:22 left on the clock, we again thought it was game over; but once again Army turned the ball back over with enough time left for Miami to run 16 plays and score their final touchdown to tie the game. The 48 Yard Kickoff Return by Miami: Jeff Monken has decided to take advantage of the new kickoff return rule, calling for the fair catch on all but one kickoff in this game, but other coaches are still running the ball out, and Miami returned one of those kicks to their own 48 yard line to set up their first touchdown.

Notable Performances

- Cam Thomas had a good outing in his first career start at quarterback. He failed to complete a pass in two attempts, but he led the Black Knights in rushing with 137 net yards in 26 attempts for a 5.3 average and one of Army’s 4 touchdowns. Perhaps even more importantly, he avoided turning the ball over in his first full game. While we certainly don’t expect him to replace a healthy Kelvin Hopkins, he demonstrated great potential for the future. Even his pass attempts were fairly well thrown despite no completions.

- Darnell Woolfolk was a workhorse in the game with 96 yards and two touchdowns in 22 attempts. - Cole Christiansen led all defenders with 13 tackles including 3.5 TFLs. - Cam Jones had a career high 7 tackles including an assisted TFL. - Elijah Riley contributed 4 tackles, including the only official Sack of the game, although we thought that the officials allowed Gus Ragland to ground the ball a couple of times without penalty. Riley also had a team high 3 passes defended. Riley combined with Jahvari Bourdeau to make the game saving tackle on Miami’s two-point conversion attempt. - John Abercrombie kicked a career-best 37 yard field goal and converted all 4 extra points in the winning cause.