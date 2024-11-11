Monday Morning Quarterback: Army-North Texas

on North Texas (5-3) in Denton, TX. The vibe within the walls of the program, as well as outside of the academy, where
On Tuesday, the Black Knights return to the practice field as they continue in prep mode for North Texas
No. 18 Army hits the road on Saturday and faces a very dominant/versatile North Texas offense.
Army was just ranked #25 in the first CFP rankings. Come inside The 12th Knight to share your thoughts
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken answered questions including will QB Bryson Daily be available
on North Texas (5-3) in Denton, TX. The vibe within the walls of the program, as well as outside of the academy, where
On Tuesday, the Black Knights return to the practice field as they continue in prep mode for North Texas
No. 18 Army hits the road on Saturday and faces a very dominant/versatile North Texas offense.