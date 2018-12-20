HOUSTON, Texas – Army West Point head football coach Jeff Monken was named one of seven finalists for the 2019 Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award, sponsored by Marathon Oil Corporation.

Joining him on this impressive list of the nation's best college football coaches are: Bill Clark (University of Alabama-Birmingham), Josh Heupel (University of Central Florida), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame), Nick Saban (University of Alabama), Dabo Swinney (Clemson University), and Jeff Tedford (Fresno State University).

Monken has helped bring the historic Army football program back into the national spotlight over the last five years. After winning six games between his first two seasons, Monken led his Army team to an 8-5 record in 2016, highlighted by his first win over Navy. Monken followed that up with a 10-win season last year, and then matched those numbers again with another 10-win season in 2018. Army has an opportunity to set a new school record for wins in a season with a victory over Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 22.

The winner will be announced live on Jan. 9, 2019 during the awards dinner and ceremony at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston.Now in its 33rd year, the Coach of the Year Award recognizes the country's top college football coach for their contributions both on and off the field. The award is the only college coaching honor selected after all bowl games are concluded and is voted on by the National Sports Media Association.

Behind the scenes, the award is much bigger than a season's success. It is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on heart disease and stroke – the nation's no. 1 and no. 5 health threats. Since the adoption of the name, the Bryant Awards has raised over $9.8 Million for the American Heart Association, funding research, education and advocacy efforts and saving countless lives. "Bear" always talked about being bigger than something other than himself. The Bryant Awards offer an opportunity to do just that — to join the American Heart Association in the fight against heart disease and stroke and help save lives.

Once again, sports aficionados can enjoy the Bryant Awards live on FOX College Sports – available through most cable providers.

Fans can take part in the online silent auction benefiting the American Heart Association (AHA). Items are available for bidding online now at https://BearBryantAuction2019.ggo.bid. Notable auction packages include: a 15-day Grand European River Cruise for two; tickets to the Master's Tuesday Practice Round in Augusta, Georgia for four; a suite at the Toyota Center to see the Houston Rockets take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, March 22, 2019; and autographed sports memorabilia from the Houston Astros, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and more.

Marathon Oil Corporation has served as the presenting sponsor of the Bryant Awards for the past ten years, underscoring the Company's commitment to health and wellness. The Company strives to partner with local organizations to recognize and advance important public health initiatives in the communities where it operates.

Lee Tillman, Marathon Oil president and CEO, says the finalists are each remarkable. "These distinguished coaches are leaders on and off the field, and we're honored to welcome them to this elite group," Tillman said. "They represent Paul "Bear" Bryant's belief in excellence and support the Bryant family's commitment to the American Heart Association's mission of building a world of longer, healthier lives."