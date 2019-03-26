“I created my video to encourage, motivate and inspire others ... letting them know that they can do anything they set their mind to, but in order to reach their dreams and goals they have to take action and work for it,” 3-star running back Keiran Grant out of Cuero (TX) Cuero High School told GoBlackKnights.com . “It correlates with me also because I’m currently working towards dreams and goals and success. Currently great things are happening for me because of the hard I put in. I just want to spread the positivity because we need positive role models & leaders in this world for others to follow.”

We asked the 5-foot-11, 185 pounder how does he associate the aforementioned with his commitment to Army West Point and here’s what Grant had to offer.

“I have leadership qualities, but I know that Army West Point will instill the ideals of Army values in me which will bring out the best in me,” he explained. “Basically sharpening my skills to be used effectively; molding me into a better leader and man. Also instilling the discipline and greater leadership qualities in that me that I haven’t yet expressed to my peers.”

“I’m extremely exited,” the prep bound student-athlete expressed . “This is a once in a life opportunity and not many people get the chance to attend a prestigious academy like West Point ... it’s an honor and blessing and I can’t wait to get to work.”