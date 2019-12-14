News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-14 23:15:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Navy QB Malcolm Perry and the Midshipmen dominate Army Black Knights, 31-7

The Army defense had no answers for QB Malcolm Perry's talents on Saturday
The Army defense had no answers for QB Malcolm Perry's talents on Saturday (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
Gordon Larson
GBK Sr. Analyst & Writer

It was a damp, but relatively warm day in Philadelphia as the Black Knights came onto the field for their final game of the 2019 season and their 120th game against arch rival Navy. The Midshipmen ...

