WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point fullback Darnell Woolfolk has accepted an invitation to the rookie mini camp for the New York Giants.

The Giants camp will begin with the first practice starting Friday and running until Sunday.

This team captain finished his career tied for third in program history with 37 touchdowns after compiling 14 during his final campaign. He rushed for a career-best 956 yards in 2018 and ended his tenure ninth all-time in Academy lore with 2,368 yards. He recorded a career-high performance in Army's thrilling victory over Temple on Oct. 21, 2017 when he scored three touchdowns and accumulated 132 rushing yards. The Endwell, N.Y., native was also selected to the 2018 East-West Shrine Game following his impressive senior season.

Academy Note

The Defense Department has rescinded its 2016 policy allowing military service academy athletes to be recruited directly into professional sports as of April 29, 2017. Our military academies exist to develop future officers who enhance the readiness and the lethality of our military services. Graduates enjoy the extraordinary benefit of a military academy education at taxpayer expense.

Upon graduation, military officers will serve their minimum commitment of two years prior to pursuing careers as professional athletes.

The department has a long history of officer athletes who served their nation before going into professional sports including Alejandro Villanueva, Roger Staubach, Chad Hennings and David Robinson.