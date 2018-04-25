

With the 2018 NFL Draft set to get started Thursday, it seems everyone has an opinion about who should be drafted by which team and in which slot. Of course, no pick is as buzz-worthy as the first, however, and while there are only a couple of realistic options to come off the board at No. 1, that doesn’t stop everyone from taking a guess. This is why GoBlackKnights.com has polled several of the top commits of the Army Black Knights 2018 Recruiting Class, about who they would pick if they were making the selection. The answers, which are wide-ranging, are listed below.

JONES’ PICK: USC’s Sam Darnold, QB THE EXPLANATION: Being a USC fan and watching every game this year I going to have to go with Sam Darnold. He is prolific in play action passing. He throws accurately down field. He never lost a home game in his 2 years as a starter. He has already practiced his back shoulder pass. He is the rock of his team; never speaks out of turn when addressed by the media and played all of last year with 9 different offensive lineman and 3 starters injured.

LEOMITI’S PICK: USC’s Sam Darnold, QB THE EXPLANATION: As a Defensive Tackle I really don’t pay any attention to the QB - I just look at the techniques of the opposing defensive front and how they swarm to the QB. But Sam Darnold is not like any other QB and that is what i like about him. And he is coming from a school in my hometown.



BARNARD’S PICK: UCLA’s Josh Rosen, QB

THE EXPLANATION: I think he has the highest ceiling of any QB in the draft. If I were the Browns’ GM, I would trade the first pick to the Broncos for their first and second round pick because they need to draft defense and the Broncos need a big name QB (Darnold or Rosen) The big name offensive players will probably go first so if they trade back they could.

MOSLEY’S PICK: NC State’s Bradley Chubb, DE THE EXPLANATION: At a height of 6’4, 269 pound with a 4.65 40 time Bradley Chubb is a freak of nature on the edge as a DE. Great powerful arm with huge hands go match the offense tackles in the NFL are gonna need a lot of help trying to hold this guy, he’s to quick with his hands and feet. No ones gonna be able to block him ... that’s why I see him being the #1 draft pick of 2018

HOELSCHER’S PICK: Penn State’s Saquon Barkley, RB THE EXPLANATION: I think the number one pick should be Saquon Barkley. He probably will not be the number one, but he is the most deserving. He is the most physically gifted player in the draft and can be one of the best in the league.



KATER’S PICK: Wyoming’s Josh Allen, QB

THE EXPLANATION: Josh Allen, without a doubt. The Browns need a new fresh start with their QB situation.

DOBSON’S PICK: Penn State’s Saquon Barkley, RB THE EXPLANATION:

BUCHANAN’S PICK: Penn State’s Saquon Barkley, RB THE EXPLANATION: I think the Browns have taken enough quarterbacks in the first round and need a playmaker. With Gordon back I think that they will be set with an average QB.

BONSU’S PICK: USC’s Sam Darnold, QB THE EXPLANATION: I believe Sam Darnold will go No.1 overall because through this college career at USC he showed the qualities the Browns are looking for in a QB.