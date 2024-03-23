BOSTON – No. 1 Army West Point men's lacrosse (7-1, 3-1 Patriot League) suffered its first defeat of the season at the hands of Boston University (6-2, 3-1 Patriot League) by a score of 14-9 on Friday night.

Army never led as the Terriers got out to an early 4-0 lead and held on throughout. Reese Burek, Jackson Eicher and Evan Plunkett each scored a pair of goals for the Black Knights while Will Coletti went 17-26 on faceoffs.

Army had a sloppy start, turning the ball over four times before finding its first goal of the game. That goal came after a 4-0 run from Boston to start the game through four different goal scorers.

Reese Burek got Army on the board late in the first frame, with a shot that was originally called off the post but a successful challenge from Joe Alberici eventually made it a 4-1 game. Army was able to take momentum into the second after Christian Mazur beat the buzzer with a goal to make it 4-2 with just 0.8 seconds left on the clock.

Boston's defense regrouped in the second, holding the Black Knights to just two goals once again in the frame while scoring three of its own. Army's first came via leading scorer Jackson Eicher who took a good feed from Alex Gekas, with the second coming from Evan Plunkett on an empty BU net after the goalie joined the ride.

Matt Chess made five saves for the Black Knights in the first half as Army trailed 7-4 at the break, with each team registering 12 shots on goal in the opening half hour. Will Coletti continued his dominance at the dot, going eight-for-twelve in the first half.

The Black Knights scored the opening goal of the second half but were then outscored 3-0 for the remainder of the third. Army had five turnovers in the quarter while putting just three shots on goal in the frame. The goal came from Eicher who took a feed from Fellows before finishing second tally of the game. Army entered the final quarter trailing 10-5.

Needing a huge comeback in the final 15 minutes, Army began its effort with two quick goals from Plunkett and Fellows to make it 10-7 with over 13 minutes to play. Coletti did his part, eventually going 17-26 from the X as back-to-back goals from Bailey O'Connor and Burek made it 11-9 with 6:02 to play.

Army was able to possess the ball just two times after Burek's second goal, as Boston eventually found a pair of goals on its ensuing two possessions to pull away in the final moments. A late empty net goal made it a 14-9 scoreline, as the Terriers ended Army's undefeated season.

Gary Barnes made 14 saves in goal to lead the Terriers while Tommy Bourque and Brenden Kelley each netted hat tricks.