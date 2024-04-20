Box Score 1 2 3 4 Final Army 6 5 5 3 19 Bucknell 2 2 4 3 11

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The No. 12 Army West Point men's lacrosse team clinched its third consecutive 10 win season with a 19 goal offensive explosion. This marks the third such streak in program history and is the seventh 10 win season under Jack Emmer Head Coach Joe Alberici. The goals came early and often for the Black Knights, who finished with three guys with hat tricks. Reese Burek netted the first two goals of the game immediately followed by goals from Ryan Sposito and Jackson Eicher to go up 4-0 early on. The first Bucknell shot of the game came with 4:24 left in the first quarter and it led to a goal. Alec Vaccaro proceeded to win the ensuing faceoff and take it by himself for his first career goals. The Black Knights were without All-American faceoff specialist Will Coletti on Friday night who was out due to injury, but the combination of Vaccaro and freshman Robert Simone showed out at the faceoff x. Vaccaro went 4-6 and Simone went 16-27 to go with 12 ground balls. Entering the day with a team faceoff percentage of .611, the new combo kept the Black Knights in that ballpark with a stellar percentage of .606.

"Celebration" (Conor McCorry)