OL Donovan Wilkinson breaks down commitment to Army West Point
The Army coaching staff continues their run of quality talent out of New Jersey (aka The Garden State). This time is big offensive lineman, Donovan Wilkinson.The 6-foot-4, 292-pounder is out of Cin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news