GoBlackKnights.com

OL Jaxson Deaton says Saturday will be a different Army team
Very often you will hear head coach Jeff Monken compare the size of his team, especially linemen on both sides of the ball to those of the opposing team, whereby the coach speaks to the size differ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news