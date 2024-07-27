OL Xzavier Grabher commits to Army during Friday’s visit
Yesterday was the official kick-off of the 2024 Paris Olympics, but for several football recruits, Friday represented a day (Knight Vision) at West Point in which some visiting prospects would be m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news