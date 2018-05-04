Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-04 06:54:50 -0500') }} football Edit

OLB Michael Erhart ‘fired up’ by Army Black Knights offer

Ctn5ldift0lqz2qtugbg
OLB/SS Michael Erhart
Rivals.com
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

We included West Hills (CA) Chaminade High School, OLB/Safety Michael Erhart in our last ‘Inside The War Room’ feature. But today we take a deeper look at the 6-foot-2, 215 pounder’s overall recrui...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}