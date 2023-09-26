This is a bye week for the Army Black Knights and it probably couldn’t come at a better time, as the team will be entering the heart of its schedule after facing two solid teams (UTSA & Syracuse), the past two weeks and going 1-1.

Coming up are Boston College (10/7), Troy (10/14), LSU (10/21), and if you skip (not overlook) the 10/28 against UMass … the following week is currently undefeated, Air Force (4-0).

With that being said, there is still tons to chime in on surrounding the 2023 Black Knights’ season, and there is no place better and no fans better to engage in/with such chatter than those Army fans on The 12th Knight Premium Message Board.

So make your way in, make your voices heard, and jump on the many topics and threads … but also feel free to create your own.

P.S. Needless to say, there will GBK articles rolling out, so stay tuned.