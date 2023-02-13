Annapolis, MD -- The Army West Point men's basketball team (14-13 8-6 PL) fell on the road in the Star Series Matchup presented by USAA to the Navy Midshipmen (15-11, 8-6), 70-53 on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Hall.

Navy's Tyler Nelson was too much for Army to handle, as he scored a game high 23 points on 9-15 shooting, sinking three three-pointers.

Army was paced by freshman Ethan Roberts who scored 17 points, and made 8-9 from the foul line.

Nelson got his day started making an early three to help push Navy to an early 9-2 lead. Army responded as Jalen Rucker scored six of Army's next ten points to take the lead, 12-11.

As the game was tied 19-19, Nelson sank another three for Navy to give them a 22-19 advantage. This kick started a 10-2 run for Navy, as they got out to a 29-21 lead in the closing minutes before the half. Navy took a 29-24 lead into the break.

Nelson led all scorers with 14 points at the break.

In the second half, Coleton Benson made a three-pointer at the 15:33 mark, as Army then trailed by six, 37-31. Navy responded by going on a 9-1 run, to extend its lead to 14 points, 46-32.

From then on, Navy was in control of the game, as Army could not find a way to cut back into the deficit.

Navy's biggest lead came late in the second half, opening up a 22-point advantage.

Navy had four players in double figures with Nelson (23), Daniel Deaver (12), Sean Yoder (11) and Austin Inge (10).

Army will be back in action to play at Colgate on Wednesday night.