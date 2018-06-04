GoBlackKnights.com



On Sunday, it was a great turnout for the LFG Football Camp, or as it is commonly known, Lauren’s First and Goal. Lauren's First and Goal is a non-profit organization, a labor of love started in 2004 by John and Marianne Loose in honor of their daughter, Lauren, a pediatric brain tumor survivor. Since its inception, LFG has raised more than $2 million toward its mission to provide financial support for brain tumor research and cancer services, to offer financial and emotional support to families living with pediatric cancer, and to increase awareness of the disease.

FOR A GREAT CAUSE: There is no better act that man can present, than the act of “service” and @LFGfootballcamp is about doing just that. College coaches volunteer along with the entire Army coaching staff - April 1st is last day to get early bird special of $40 minimum donation pic.twitter.com/j9sY3rfEWY — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) March 28, 2018

Approximately 1,500 plus players and 300 coaches turned out for the event at Lafayette College, that is spearheaded by and dear to the heart of Army Black Knights’ safety coach John Loose and his wife Marianne ... on behalf of their daughter, Lauren who is a pediatric brain tumor survivor. Needless to say, all the Black Knights coaching staff were on hand including head coach Jeff Monken, along with three 2019 Army commits; Jimmy Ciarlo, Tyler Brennan and Justin Kopko. “Me and Jimmy Ciarlo spent the day together, so it was great to get together with a future brother and to meet him and his family,” said Brennan, who was recruited as an athlete by the Army West Point statff. “We both worked with DBs and WRs where we did some good drills to learn footwork.” “It was cool to be able to catch up with our coach’s again. All around great day the most important thing is the support and energy today for Lauren and her fight ... that’s what it’s all about. Brennan said that he had an opportunity to connect with the majority of the Army staff who were on hand. “Yes I did [speak] with most of them,” he explained. “Mostly Coach Monken, Coach Bateman, and Coach Loose. We just had small talk about the event and talking about the future of Army football.”

Army safety coach John Loose with 2019 Army OL commit, Justin Kopko Rivals.com



“For defense I played D-line and Offense O-line. We did a lot of the drills that really taught you the fundamentals of each position, which I thought we did great,” said incoming offensive lineman Justin Kopko, who was joined in the camp by several of his senior teammates from Hanover Area High School in Hanover (PA). Like Brennan, the O-lineman said he had an opportunity to engage with his future coaches during the event. “Yeah, I talked with all of the coaches,” he told GoBlackKnights.com. “I told Coach Loose how great of a camp it was. So, how did it feel for Kopko being at the camp knowing that he is a Black Knight and those are your future coaches? “It was a great feeling and I spoke a lot with Coach Monken ... we mostly talked about how I’m so excited to be a Black Knight and that the camp going great.”