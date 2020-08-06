GoBlackKnights - Photo-Feature: 2020 Army Football Kick-Off Practice (8/6)

Photo-Feature: 2020 Army Football Kick-Off Practice (8/6)
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 Army football season, and college football in general, the Black Knights kicked-off the first day of summer/fall practice.
Today's session was deemed as spirited and as offensive coordinator Brent Davis told GoBlackKnights.com, the team has been and will continue to be in preparation mode.
Take a look inside via this Photo Feature courtesy of Army West Point Athletics Communications.
