 GoBlackKnights - Photo-Feature: 2020 Army Football Kick-Off Practice (8/6)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-06 16:48:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Photo-Feature: 2020 Army Football Kick-Off Practice (8/6)

Army Black Knights' Head Coach, Jeff Monken
Army Black Knights' Head Coach, Jeff Monken (Army West Point Athletic Communications)
Army West Point Athletic Communications
Special to GoBlackKnights.com

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 Army football season, and college football in general, the Black Knights kicked-off the first day of summer/fall practice.

Today's session was deemed as spirited and as offensive coordinator Brent Davis told GoBlackKnights.com, the team has been and will continue to be in preparation mode.

Take a look inside via this Photo Feature courtesy of Army West Point Athletics Communications.


**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}