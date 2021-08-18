Photo Gallery: Army Black Knights' Wednesday Practice Session (8/18)
The Army Black Knights continue to draw closer to their season opener on September 4th on the road versus Georgia State.
Today the team was embellished themselves in a very robust practice session, as Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff are beginning to connect all the dots as Army Football 2021 is just around the corner.
Stay-tuned for our video interviews with Coach Monken, along with up and coming sophomore OLB/DE Keeron Henderson.
Until then, here are a few photos from yesterday’s practice session.
