Photo Gallery: Army Black Knights' Wednesday Practice Session (8/18)

The Army Black Knights continue to draw closer to their season opener on September 4th on the road versus Georgia State.

Today the team was embellished themselves in a very robust practice session, as Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff are beginning to connect all the dots as Army Football 2021 is just around the corner.

Stay-tuned for our video interviews with Coach Monken, along with up and coming sophomore OLB/DE Keeron Henderson.

Until then, here are a few photos from yesterday’s practice session.