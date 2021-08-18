 GoBlackKnights - Photo Gallery: Army Black Knights' Wednesday Practice Session (8/18)
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-18 20:39:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Photo Gallery: Army Black Knights' Wednesday Practice Session (8/18)

Black Knights in action during Wednesday’s practice
Black Knights in action during Wednesday’s practice (Army West Point Athletics)
The Army Black Knights continue to draw closer to their season opener on September 4th on the road versus Georgia State.

Today the team was embellished themselves in a very robust practice session, as Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff are beginning to connect all the dots as Army Football 2021 is just around the corner.

Stay-tuned for our video interviews with Coach Monken, along with up and coming sophomore OLB/DE Keeron Henderson.

Until then, here are a few photos from yesterday’s practice session.


