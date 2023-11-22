Hammonds was recruited from Covington, GA in 2018 with no rating from Rivals. He played a season at USMAPS before entering West Point in 2019. He did not play in his freshman season.

• “Q” appeared in 8 games in 2020 and was credited with 5 total tackles.

• In 2021 he appeared in 8 games and registered 10 tackles.

• In 2022 he moved into the starting lineup and appeared in 11 games with 52 tackles, including 2 TFLs. He was also credited with 3 passes defended and 1 forced fumble.

• This season he has appeared in all 11 games to date and has posted 58 tackles, including 4 TFLs and 2.5 Sacks. He leads the team in interceptions with 3 and and also has 5 passes defended and 1 fumble recovery.

GBK's Joe Iacono caught up with Hammonds following yesterday's practice ... let's hear what "Q" had to say.