Post-Practice (12/10) One-on-One Video interview with Safety, Casey Larkin

Back in early November, we took a look at Safety Casey Larkin’s maturation as the safety opposite team Co-Captain, Max DiDomenico

At the time, we could honestly say that Larkin was doing a great job stopping the run and defending the pass.

Needless to say, there might have been some concern at that position in the preseason, because Larkin was stepping into a very important position on Army Black Knights’ defense that Q Hammonds played the previous couple of seasons and had performed very well.

That was our assessment here at GoBlackKnights.com approximately one month ago, and here we are today, just 3-days away from “The Game” … Army vs Navy.

Yes, this very impressive 2024 season is coming to a close, with the Independence Bowl on the horizon against Marshall on December 28th.

But let’s get back to junior safety Casey Larkin and what we have witnessed since our early November breakdown and perhaps if there is one term that we could use to describe his overall performance this season, it would be that No. 20 appears to always be in the right place, at the right time.

The 6-foot-0, 189-pound product of Brielle, N.J. via Wall Township High School has 42 total tackles on the season, along with 5.5 TFL as well as 4 timely interceptions.