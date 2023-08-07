The Army Black Knights just concluded practice No. 5 of their Fall Camp, and are taking one step closer to the season as the team came out in full pads today.

One of the key members of this year’s offense is senior slot receiver Ay’ Juan Marshall, who is out of Baltimore, Maryland

Marshall had the most snaps among all returning RBs with 400 snaps at slotback in 2022.

GBK predicted he would have a breakout season, and he certainly did. Marshall appeared in 9 games with 6 starts, had 24 carries for 256 yards and 1 rushing TD and caught 6 passes for 206 yards and 2 TDs.

GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to have a post-practice chat with the enthusiastic senior, who is always transparent in his conversation.