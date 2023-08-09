When you listen to DC Nate Woody, he will tell you that when it comes to defensive linemen, the packages come in different sizes. “The guys that are quick processors and have the tools to get to where they need to be quick,” shared Woody. “And when they get there, do they have enough explosiveness to where they can rock an offensive blocker’s head back and get into some type of block destruction, get off blocks and make tackles.”

One such player for the Black Knights is Senior (6-foot-2, 300-pounds) Darius Richardson started the last 11 games of the 2022 season at Nose Guard and played 328 of the 771 snaps. He finished the season with 14 Total Tackles, including 0.5 TFLs.

Another big guy and senior, but this time on the offensive side of the ball is O-Lineman Shayne Buckingham (6-foot-4, 305 pounds)

GBK’s Joe Iacono had the opportunity to chat with both players after Tuesday’s (8/8) practice session.