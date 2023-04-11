The Black Knights have recorded their 10th practice of the spring session and we are here with senior slot receiver Senior Ay’ Juan Marshall.

GBK’s Gordon Larson predicted he would have a breakout season in 2022, and he certainly did. Marshall appeared in 9 games with 6 starts, had 24 carries for 256 yards and 1 rushing TD and caught 6 passes for 206 yards and 2 TDs.

Marshall also had the most snaps among all returning RBs with 400 snaps at slotback in 2022.

By the way, if you want to know what the slot receiver is ... here's a simple definition for you. It's just a receiver and they play in the slot. Hence, the widest receiver.

Let’s hear what the Baltimore product had to say about spring practice, his upcoming senior football campaign and more.