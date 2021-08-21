Post Scrimmage (8/21): Video Highlights & Photo Gallery
POST-SCRIMMAGE AUDIO: HC Jeff Monken; QB Christian Anderson & CB Julian McDuffie
SCRIMMAGE HIGHLIGHTS:
SCRIMMAGE NOTES (Courtesy of Army Athletics):
• The scrimmage started off with two minute drill with Jabari Laws, Christian Anderson and Jemel Jones all getting a chance to run the hurry up.
• The defense posted stops during the first two drives, forcing a punt from Zach Harding.
• Jones led the team to six points during the drill with Jakobi Buchanan finding the endzone after Jones connected with Laquan Veney for a long gain.
• Tyhier Tyler took the first snaps for the first team during a regular drive and eventually ran it in for a touchdown after a long drive.
• Anderson took the next snaps and eventually rushed it in for a touchdown on third down.
• Tyler back in after halftime break and found Laquan Veney for a 10-yard touchdown reception.
• Laws came in later in the scrimmage again and found Justin Lescouflair rushed it in to end the drive with six points.
• Cole Talley crossed the goal line for extra two-point conversion.
• Ended with rookies offense vs defense.
