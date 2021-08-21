 GoBlackKnights - Post Scrimmage (8/21): Video Highlights & Photo Gallery
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-21 16:28:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Post Scrimmage (8/21): Video Highlights & Photo Gallery

Wide Receiver Michael Roberts in action
Wide Receiver Michael Roberts in action (Army West Point Athletics)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Related GBK Article:

GBK: 2021 Army Black Knights Training Camp Central

GBK Video: Post-Scrimmage interview with Jr. Center, Connor Bishop (8/21)





Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Subscribe to our GBK YouTube Channel

POST-SCRIMMAGE AUDIO: HC Jeff Monken; QB Christian Anderson & CB Julian McDuffie

SCRIMMAGE HIGHLIGHTS:

SCRIMMAGE NOTES (Courtesy of Army Athletics):

The scrimmage started off with two minute drill with Jabari Laws, Christian Anderson and Jemel Jones all getting a chance to run the hurry up.

The defense posted stops during the first two drives, forcing a punt from Zach Harding.

Jones led the team to six points during the drill with Jakobi Buchanan finding the endzone after Jones connected with Laquan Veney for a long gain.

Tyhier Tyler took the first snaps for the first team during a regular drive and eventually ran it in for a touchdown after a long drive.

Anderson took the next snaps and eventually rushed it in for a touchdown on third down.

Tyler back in after halftime break and found Laquan Veney for a 10-yard touchdown reception.

Laws came in later in the scrimmage again and found Justin Lescouflair rushed it in to end the drive with six points.

Cole Talley crossed the goal line for extra two-point conversion.

Ended with rookies offense vs defense.


**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}