Post Scrimmage (8/21): Video Highlights & Photo Gallery

• The scrimmage started off with two minute drill with Jabari Laws, Christian Anderson and Jemel Jones all getting a chance to run the hurry up.

• The defense posted stops during the first two drives, forcing a punt from Zach Harding.

• Jones led the team to six points during the drill with Jakobi Buchanan finding the endzone after Jones connected with Laquan Veney for a long gain.

• Tyhier Tyler took the first snaps for the first team during a regular drive and eventually ran it in for a touchdown after a long drive.

• Anderson took the next snaps and eventually rushed it in for a touchdown on third down.

• Tyler back in after halftime break and found Laquan Veney for a 10-yard touchdown reception.

• Laws came in later in the scrimmage again and found Justin Lescouflair rushed it in to end the drive with six points.

• Cole Talley crossed the goal line for extra two-point conversion.

• Ended with rookies offense vs defense.