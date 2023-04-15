When we last spoke to Army OC Drew Thatcher back on April 5th, he pointed out that relative to the competition at QB, Senior Alex Meredith has been doing a good job thus far.

Here we are 10 days later, and after Saturday’s practice, Meredith spoke to GBK’s Joe Iacono to discuss his spring session thus far, along with other topics.

By the way, today’s practice, which included a scrimmage was the 12th practices session of the spring. This leaves the Black Knights with 4 more practices, which include the Black & Gold Spring Game on April 21st.