As GBK Sr. Analyst and Writer Gordon Larson mentioned in the 2/21 Looking Forward 2023 Series - Black Knights Defensive Backs … Quindrellan Hammonds moved into the starting lineup at free safety this past season, starting all 11 games in which he appeared, and his 568 snaps were second only to Marquel Broughton in the defensive backfield. Hammonds finished 4th on the team in Total Tackles with 52.0, including 2.0 TFLs. He also had 3 Passes Defended and 1 Forced Fumble.

After yesterday’s practice, which included a scrimmage, which was the Black Knights' 12th practices session of the spring … Hammonds chatted with GBK’s Joe Iacono.