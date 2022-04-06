Practice #6: RB Ay’ Juan Marshall & CB Bo Nicholas-Paul chime in





With full pads, the Black Knights were back at it, as the team hit the field for the 6th practice of the spring, which means they are just nine practices away from the Annual Black & Gold Spring Game on April 22nd.

After Tuesday's practice Slotback Ay’ Juan Marshall and Cornerback Bo Nicholas-Paul met with the media to touch upon a few spring-related topics and more.

Rising Junior Ay’ Juan Marshall had 96 snaps in 6 games in 2020 and 128 snaps in 6 games in 2021. Marshall had just 1 rushing attempt for 10 yards and 1 reception for 22 yards in 2021 but appears likely to become a regular part of the slotback rotation this coming season.

While Bo Nicholas-Paul appeared in 4 games at cornerback with 43 snaps and 6 tackles.

Let’s hear what both players had to say after Tuesday’s practice session.