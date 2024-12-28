Pre-Game Video Interview: GBK’s Joe Iacono and Army’s Fortner & Finucane

The Army Black Knights are just hours away from stepping onto the field to at Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.) to take on Louisiana Tech in the Radiance Independence Bowl.

Yesterday, GBK’s Joe Iacono had an opportunity to have one-on-one interviews with Army’s LB Kalib Fortner & OL Connor Finucane … two players who have been integral parts of the success of the No. 19 (AP) ranked Black Knights during this 2024 football campaign.