Pre-Practice (9/16) Video Interview with DC Nate Woody

Army Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody and the Black Knights ‘D’ gave up 35 points to a very potent Western Kentucky offense.

On Saturday they will face a UConn Huskies ball club who will be looking for their first win on this young season, coupled with the fact that Head Coach Randy Edsall announced his retirement effective immediately.

Prior to today’s practice, Coach Woody met with the media to discuss a variety of topics as he took in pre-practice questions.