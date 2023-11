Not a GoBlackKnights.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.





Army returns to Michie Stadium after upsetting academy rival Air Force 23-3 on Saturday as they play host to Holy Cross. The 6-3 Crusaders are ranked #22 in the FCS polls.



With help from SportSource Analytics, we here at GoBlackKnights.com take a look at Holy Cross to see what their predictive analytics look like ahead of this weekend's matchup.