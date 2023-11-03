Predictive Analytics: Taking a deeper look at the Air Force offense
Bryan Moss-Namowicz • GoBlackKnights.com
Staff Writer
Not a GoBlackKnights.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Army will take on #17 Air Force in Denver at Empower Field at Mile High. Army has won 4 out of the last 6 against Air Force but the Black Knights are currently in the middle of a 6 game losing streak this season. Can they get back on the winning track?
With help from SportSource Analytics, we here at GoBlackKnights.com take a look at the Falcons to see what their predictive analytics look like ahead of this weekend's matchup.
Not a GoBlackKnights.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Coming Out Tendencies – First 3 Plays of the Drive
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.