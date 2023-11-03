Advertisement
Predictive Analytics: Taking a deeper look at the Air Force offense

Bryan Moss-Namowicz • GoBlackKnights.com
Staff Writer

Army will take on #17 Air Force in Denver at Empower Field at Mile High. Army has won 4 out of the last 6 against Air Force but the Black Knights are currently in the middle of a 6 game losing streak this season. Can they get back on the winning track?

With help from SportSource Analytics, we here at GoBlackKnights.com take a look at the Falcons to see what their predictive analytics look like ahead of this weekend's matchup.


Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier
Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier (Isaiah J Downing.- USA TODAY Sports)

Coming Out Tendencies – First 3 Plays of the Drive

